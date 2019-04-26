JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt reviews service records of 1,143 IAS officers to check non-performers
Business Standard

Asaram's son Narayan Sai convicted in rape case; verdict on April 30

In 2013, two Surat-based sisters approached police alleging they were raped by Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Narayan Sai
Gujarat: Narayan Sai, son of Asaram found guilty in a rape case, by Surat Sessions Court. Sentence to be pronounced on April 30. Photo: ANI

A Gujarat court Friday convicted Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, in a rape case.

The sessions court in Surat which convicted Narayan Sai will pronounce the sentence on April 30.

In 2013, two Surat-based sisters approached police alleging they were raped by Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai.

One of them had accused Narayan Sai of repeatedly raping her between 2002 and 2005 when she was living at his ashram.

Asaram has been convicted in a rape case in Jodhpur and is serving a life term.
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU