Govt review service records of over 1,100 IAS officers to check 'deadwood'

The service records of over 1,100 officers of the (IAS) have been reviewed by the Centre in about past four years to check from the government, officials said Friday.

The review was done by the central government following a strict criteria with respect to officers who had completed 25 years of service or attained 50 years of age, they said.

The review of service records of a total of 1,143 was carried out under Rule 16 (3) of All Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits ) Rules, 1958 during 2015 and 2018 to check non-performers, the officials said.

The rules says that the central government in consultation with the concerned may ask an IAS to retire in public interest by giving at least three months previous notice in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.

Of the total of 1,143 officers, four -- two from cadre, one each from Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Union Territories (or AGMUT cadre) and cadre-- were recommended for premature retirement from the service in public interest, they said, without disclosing the names of the officers concerned.

As many as 5,104 officers of the IAS, considered the 'steel frame' of India, are working across the country, according to a data.

The officials said there are many states who had not carried out the review despite the Centre's reminder.

"The states of Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Uttarakhand have not carried out intensive review of record of officers in respect of 25 years of service," a senior said citing an data.

He said timely review of service record was necessay to check corruption and from the governance.

"The central government has been following a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. At the same time it is necessary to conduct a thorough review of officers so that they do not lack in performing their duty towards people. Those found non-performing need to bid good bye from the government service and the ones performing need to be rewarded to ensure god governance," the added.