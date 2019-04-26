Chidambaram, son Karti's protection from arrest extended till May 6

-
A Delhi court on Friday extended till May 6 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Special Judge O P Saini extended the interim relief to Chidambarams and posted the matter on May 6 after ED sought more time to gather evidence.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
