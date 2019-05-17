Temp drops in Raj after dust storm and light rains

The maximum temperature dropped by a few notches in on Friday after dust storm and light rains lashed parts of the state, a said Friday.

Several places in east and west regions of the state witnessed rainfall ranging from 1 to 4 cm till 8 am, he said.

On Friday, Pachpadra recorded 4 cm of rainfall followed by 3 cm in Sikar and Bhilwara, 2 cm in Pokaran, Padampur, Khajuwala, Shergarh, Barmer, Fatehgarh and Raniwada, 8.5 mm in Jodhpur and 0.5 mm in Ajmer, he said.

Kota was recorded as hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius followed by 37.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 36.2 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 36 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 35.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 34.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 33.9 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 33.7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 33 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur.

The minimum temperature was recorded between 19.8 and 25.6 degrees Celsius in the state, the said.

The has warned of thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours.

