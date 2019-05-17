Aluminium futures slip 0.03% on muted demand

Aluminium prices softened 0.03 per cent to Rs 150.35 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts eased by 4 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 150.35 per kg in a business turnover of 1,609 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by 15 paise, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 150.90 per kg in 1,112 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on aluminium prices.

