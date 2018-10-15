Amara Raja Batteries setting up Rs 700 cr plant

: is setting up its third manufacturing plant at Chitoor at an investment of Rs 700 crore for the first phase, with a capacity of 6.5 million units.

N Amarnatha Reddy laid the foundation-stone for the plant at the Amara Raja Growth Corridor in Chittoor Monday.

A company release here said Amara Raja would scale up capacity in the new plant to 10.8 million units in phases to make it one of the largest such facilities in the country.

It would employ 1,300 people when it reaches full capacity.

The company recently signed a technology collaboration agreement with long-time partner to introduce advanced to

Asper the agreement, the two companies will share best practices and improve product design and manufacturing technologies, enabling higher performance across Starting, Lighting and (SLI), Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) and Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries, the release added.

Ramachandra Naidu Galla, Amara Raja Batteries S Vijayanand and others attended the event.

