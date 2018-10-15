JUST IN
Amara Raja Batteries setting up Rs 700 cr plant

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

: Amara Raja Batteries Limited is setting up its third automotive battery manufacturing plant at Chitoor at an investment of Rs 700 crore for the first phase, with a capacity of 6.5 million units.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister N Amarnatha Reddy laid the foundation-stone for the plant at the Amara Raja Growth Corridor in Chittoor Monday.

A company release here said Amara Raja would scale up capacity in the new plant to 10.8 million units in phases to make it one of the largest such facilities in the country.

It would employ 1,300 people when it reaches full capacity.

The company recently signed a technology collaboration agreement with long-time partner Johnson Controls to introduce advanced battery technologies to India.

Asper the agreement, the two companies will share best practices and improve product design and manufacturing technologies, enabling higher performance across Starting, Lighting and Ignition (SLI), Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) and Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries, the release added.

Amara Raja Group Chairman Ramachandra Naidu Galla, Amara Raja Batteries CEO S Vijayanand and others attended the event.

