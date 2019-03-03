Khattar lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects amounting to Rs 4,106 cr

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Lal on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 211 development projects of different departments costing Rs 4,106 crore.

According to an official release, the inaugurated projects and laid foundation stones in all districts of the state through here.

These included inauguration of 63 projects at a cost of Rs 408 crore and foundation stones of 148 projects at a cost of Rs 3,698 crore.

On the occasion, said, "Inauguration and laying foundation stone of development projects in such a large number and that too in a single day would usher in a new era of development in the state."



The said earlier also he had laid foundation stone of 22 government colleges simultaneously in different districts of the state through "which was a huge step".

said these projects would prove to be a milestone in ensuring uniform development of the state and claimed the BJP government in has also set a new record in terms of chief minister's announcements.

He said that during the four-and-a-half years of the present government, he has made 7,916 announcements pertaining to various development works according to the area requirement.

"Contrary to this, during the ten years rule of the previous government in the state, only 6,500 announcements were made by the chief minister," Khattar claimed.

He urged the secretaries to complete the ongoing work of "chief minister's announcements" concerning their departments at the earliest so that the pace of development in the state could be further accelerated.

Assuring officials that there is no dearth of funds for the development works, the chief minister said a lot of development has taken place in the state and would continue in the same pace in the future.

He said apart from development works, the BJP government in has announced several schemes for the progress and prosperity of farmers, the poor and labourers.

To ensure that people avail benefits of the various schemes of state and central governments under one roof, Saral Kendras and Antyodaya Kendras have been established at sub division and block level and at district headquarters, the chief minister said.

