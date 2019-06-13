Bhutia meets sports minister, talks football

-
Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia Thursday met sports minister Kiren Rijiju and discussed the sport.
"An honour to meet and discuss football with the new Sports Minister," Bhaichung wrote on his twitter handle after the meeting.
The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools also tweeted about the meeting.
"Our co-founder @bhaichung15 met our Hon'ble Sports Minister, Shri @KirenRijiju to discuss development of Football in our beautiful nation! Exciting times up ahead for all Football fans!"
The 42-year-old 'Sikkimese Sniper' was Indian football's torchbearer before his successor Sunil Chhetri took over. Besides individual records, Bhutia has led India to many memorable triumphs, including in the Nehru Cup.
