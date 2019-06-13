JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pawar hears Konkan NCP leaders' views on poll preparation

Kothari storms into final of international billiards meet
Business Standard

Bhutia meets sports minister, talks football

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia Thursday met sports minister Kiren Rijiju and discussed the sport.

"An honour to meet and discuss football with the new Sports Minister," Bhaichung wrote on his twitter handle after the meeting.

The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools also tweeted about the meeting.

"Our co-founder @bhaichung15 met our Hon'ble Sports Minister, Shri @KirenRijiju to discuss development of Football in our beautiful nation! Exciting times up ahead for all Football fans!"

The 42-year-old 'Sikkimese Sniper' was Indian football's torchbearer before his successor Sunil Chhetri took over. Besides individual records, Bhutia has led India to many memorable triumphs, including in the Nehru Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU