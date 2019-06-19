Amazon opens T'gana's largest delivery centre in Hyderabad

E-commerce giant, India Wednesday launched its largest delivery station here in Telangana, which would improve its capabilities to speed up last-mile deliveries for customers in the neighbouring Reddy district.

"Today is the launch of the largest delivery centre in which expands over 20,000 square feet serving thousands of customers.

Over the last two to three months we are expanding our network in Today we have close to 90 delivery stations in the state with over 12 in itself," Prakash Rochlani, Director, Transportation, India told reporters here.

"Along with this we also have 2,500 stores which help us deliver to our customers with the same experience that offers," he said.

He noted that Amazon has three fulfilment centres in with more than 3.2 million of storage space and two sort centres with one lakh square feet of processing capacity.

The E-commerce company also has close to 90 Amazon-owned and Service Partner delivery stations in the State.

Amazon has a direct delivery presence in more than 500 pin codes of the State, with a significant number of customers now being able to enjoy one-day and two-delivery promises, he added.

