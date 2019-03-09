Ambani scion Akash weds Shloka Mehta in glittering celeb-filled ceremony

Industries scion Akash Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony here.

The wedding took place at the country's largest corporate house's newly constructed convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, a stone's throw distance away from a school run by the family, where Akash and Shloka had studied together.

A concourse inside the ' World Centre' hosted the baraat (wedding procession), which had Bollywood composers and dishing out foot-tapping numbers.

Akash, his mother Nita, Bollywood personalities Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajiv Shukla, among others were seen shaking a leg, according to pictures doing the rounds on

Other attendees at the wedding included Sundar Pichai, veteran industrialists Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, and global chief executives of the Bank of America, and J P Morgan.

Former H D Deve Gowda, former British PM and his wife Cherie, and former UN Moon were also present at the wedding, celebrations for which are going to last over three days.

Tinsel town was represented by Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Bachchan, while the cricket world was represented by Yuvraj Singh, Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

The pre-wedding festivities lasted till about 8.15pm, after which the marriage ceremony began at an exquisitely decorated hall, sources said.

An elaborate spread featuring world cuisines has been prepared for the wedding, the second in the family after the December wedding of daughter to Anand Piramal's son

A key highlight of the wedding is a musical fountain-cum-dance show, which also includes aerial acts, signifying a symmetry between water, earth and sky, according to sources.

The performance, by 150 Indian and international artistes, is set on the theme of Raas Lila, they said.

