Ambegaon wall collapse: Project developer, college officials

The case of death by negligence was registered Tuesday against land owner, developer and contractor of an under-construction residential project besides officials of a college in connection with the Ambegaon wall collapse incident in which six labourers died and ten others injured.

The mishap occurred as the wall of Venutai Chavan polytechnic college run by Sinhgad Institute and trees near it fell on the shanties of labourers, put up at a site for an upcoming residential project on Monday night.

As per the FIR, the wall developed cracks and became unsafe after water got percolated into the wall due to heavy rains and trees.

"However, the concerned department of Sinhgad Institute did not pay any heed to it," it stated.

The land owner, the developer and the contractor of the residential project did not pay attention to the safety of the labourers and put up unsafe shelters along the wall, which led to the incident, it said.

A case has been registered under sections 304 A (Causing death by negligence ), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, said Vishnu Pawar, senior inspector, Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

