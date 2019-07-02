JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India have found future no 4 batsman in Pant: Yuvraj

France 'not ready' to ratify Mercosur trade deal
Business Standard

Sudhir Singh takes charge as Ghaziabad SSP

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

Sudhir Kumar Singh took charge as senior superintendent of police on Tuesday, officials said.

Singh, a 2009-batch officer, said his priority will be women's security and maintaining rule of law, besides checking cyber crime.

Prior to this, Singh was the SSP of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He replaced Upendra Agarwal, who has been posted as DIG Saharanpur.

Agarwal was promoted as DIG on January 1, but he worked as the SSP till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 21:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU