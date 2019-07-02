Sudhir Singh takes charge as Ghaziabad SSP

Sudhir Kumar Singh took charge as senior superintendent of police on Tuesday, officials said.

Singh, a 2009-batch officer, said his priority will be women's security and maintaining rule of law, besides checking cyber crime.

Prior to this, Singh was the SSP of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He replaced Upendra Agarwal, who has been posted as DIG Saharanpur.

Agarwal was promoted as DIG on January 1, but he worked as the SSP till Monday.

