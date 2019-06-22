Ambulances donated to Muzaffarpur hospital, Kanhaiya Kumar not

A former IPS on Saturday donated two ambulances, a hearse and other materials to the and Hospital here, where 127 children have died due to suspected case of Acute Syndrome (AES).

Acharya Kishore Kunal, also ex- of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts, donated 40,000 packets of ORS, biscuits and glucose each to the hospital.

Accompanied by Baba Garibnath temple's Vinay Pathak, Kunal handed over the materials and vans to the district administration to help the children suffering from suspected in the SKMCH and their families.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Kumar came to Muzaffarpur to visit the SKMCH but he was not allowed to enter its paediatric ICU and general ward following an order of the hospital authorities.

The had issued an order on Thursday that no outsider including mediapersons is allowed to enter the hospital's paediatric unit.

Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested as a CPI nominee from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, expressed grief and sorrow over children's deaths and said no one should play politics over the issue.

