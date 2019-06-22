MP teen shoots dead sister for inter-caste marriage

A 21-year old woman who married a man from a different caste was Saturday shot dead allegedly by her teenage brother in a village in Indore, police said.

Bulbul had an inter-caste marriage with Kuldeep, both residents of Rawad village here, some six months back and it had enraged her family, of Police (SDOP) told

"Bulbul and Kuldeep, who had moved out of the village after the marriage, returned to the victim's marital home on Saturday. The victim's 17-year-old brother shot her in the head at Kuldeep's home," Rai said.

Bulbul was rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The teen accused surrendered at station.

