Amit, Nikhat make Strandja Memorial finals; three others settle for bronze

gold-medallist (49kg) and former junior world champion (51kg) were among the four Indian who made the finals of the 70th Strandja on Monday in Sofia,

Amit, the lone Indian left in the fray in the men's draw, defeated Morocco's Said Mortaji in a split 3-2 verdict to set up a clash with Kazakhstan's Temirtas Zhussupov.

Zhussupov edged past Argentina's in his semi-final clash.

Zareen, a two-time national medallist, defeated Poland's 3-2 in an intense see-saw battle.

Others who made the final stage in the women's competition were (48kg) and (54kg).

While Rani got the better of Bulgaria's Emi-Mari Todorova, Devi beat Russia's Devi had won a bronze medal at the previous edition of the tournament which marks the beginning of the European boxing calendar.

However, Pwilao Basumatari (64kg), Neeraj (60kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) settled for bronze medals after losing their semifinal bouts.

While Basumatari lost to Italy's Valentina Alberti, Neeraj was beaten by Sweden's

Borgohain, a world championships bronze-medalist and Open gold-winner, was defeated by Chinese Taipei's Nien-

had won 11 medals at the 2018 edition, two of them gold, which was also the country's best ever performance at the prestigious tournament.

