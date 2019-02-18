Twin bombing kills 13 in Syria's Idlib: monitor

A double bomb attack killed 13 people, including 10 civilians, in Syria's jihadist-held city of on Monday, a war monitor said.

The first blast was caused by a bomb planted under a car in the main city of the region, the for Human Rights said.

After ambulances arrived at the site, a motorcycle bomb then detonated, the Britain-based monitoring group said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the Observatory said also wounded at least 25.

Idlib, the last major part of still outside the control of the regime of Bashar al-Assad, is held by an alliance led by Syria's former affiliate.

took administrative control of the whole of the region last month, after overpowering smaller Turkey-backed factions. The Islamic State group also has sleeper cells in the area.

A local office of the "Salvation Government", an administrative body created by HTS, is located on the street targeted by Monday's attack. has been protected from a massive regime offensive since September by a buffer zone deal agreed by regime ally and rebel backer But it has been hit by sporadic government shelling.

Eight years into the conflict that has killed more than 360,000 people, controls nearly two-thirds of the country.

