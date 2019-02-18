Trump lashes out at officials involved in Russia probe

is suggesting that key officials involved in the probe were engaged in "treasonous" behaviour.

Trump is lashing out on at former FBI Andrew McCabe, whose new book details his concerns about potential foreign influence over the president, and current Rod Rosenstein, who initiated Robert Mueller's investigation.

Trump says McCabe and Rosenstein "look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught." In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," McCabe, who was fired last year by the FBI, described Rosenstein as having raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)