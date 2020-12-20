Shah blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over attack on Nadda's convoy

-
Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy, and asserted the Centre had the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation.
He alleged Banerjee had failed to control the law and order situation in the state, which was rapidly falling on all development indices.
Shah, while addressing a press conference here, said Banerjee and the ruling TMC were raking up the "outsider- insider" issue to divert public attention from the failures of the state government.
"The Centre is well within its rights to send a letter (summoning IPS officers for central deputation) to state government...if they have any doubt they can go through the rule book," Shah said.
On the "insider-outsider debate", Shah said a son of the soil will become the chief minister in West Bengal if BJP is voted to power.
"I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. When Mamata di was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Did she use to term for Prime Minister P V Narashima Rao? Is she trying to create a country where people of one state are not allowed in other states?" he said.
He also attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over Bangladeshi infiltration.
"The TMC can never stop infiltration as it believes in appeasement politics. Only BJP can stop it... Mamata Banerjee supports farmers protest but doesn't allow cultivators of Bengal to get the benefits of central schemes. Is this the way to honour the federal structure?" he said.
Responding to a question, the home minister said the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (amendment) Act will be formulated after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.
"Because of the corona, such a massive process can't be carried out. As soon as COVID vaccination starts we will discuss it," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
