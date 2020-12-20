Govt to measure depth of Himalayan glaciers to assess water availability

-
ALSO READ
413 earthquakes recorded from March 1 to September 8 in India: Govt
IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata: Govt
Jammu and Kashmir glaciers melting at 'significant' rate, study finds
7% excess rainfall in country so far this year: Earth Sciences Ministry
Geothermal springs in Himalayas release large amount of carbon dioxide
-
As global warming affects the Himalayas, the Ministry of Earth Sciences is planning to measure the depth of glaciers in the region to assess their volume and gauge the water available in them, officials said on Sunday.
The project will start next summer, sometime in June-July, said, M Rajeevan, the ministry's secretary.
Ravichandran, the Director of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), which will execute the project, said the country's remote and high-altitude research centre, Himansh, is also studying the Himalayan climate.
The centre was established in 2016.
"The plan is to first study seven glaciers in the Chandra river basin," he said.
The Chandra river is a major tributary of the Chenab river which itself is a tributary of the Indus.
The Himalayan glaciers are a major source of water for rivers originating from there. The Himalayan rivers are also a lifeline for the Indo-Gangetic plains, home to several million people.
The NCPOR director said while the area of the glaciers is already known with the help of satellites, what needs to be known is the volume.
"The purpose of studying the depth of the glaciers is to understand the volume. This will also help us understand the availability of water and whether the glaciers are increasing or shrinking," Ravichandran added.
He said they will be using a radar technology that uses microwave signals. It can penetrate through the ice and reach the rocks, something which the satellite images cannot do. The signals, after reflecting on the rocks can help understand the depth.
"The US and the UK have the technology. So, we will be taking help of that technology," Ravichandran added.
At first, the plan is to use helicopters that will carry these radars. Once successful, subsequent studies would be carried out in the rest of the Himalayas.
Later, an aircraft or drone could be used depending on the radars for studying other glaciers, Ravichandran noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU