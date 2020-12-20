Rajasthan: Cong grabs posts of chairperson in 33 urban local bodies; BJP 10

The has grabbed posts of chairperson in 33 of 45 urban local bodies that went to polls on Sunday, an official said.

Ten posts of chairperson were won by the while Independents register victory in two local bodies.

Earlier, five candidates were elected unopposed, a state Election Commission spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the elections were held for the posts of chairperson in 45 urban local bodies of 12 districts.

The spokesperson said the voting was held from 10 am to 2 pm.

A total of 101 candidates were in the fray for the elections.

The elections for the posts of vice-chairman will be held on Monday.

