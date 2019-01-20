Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Shah, who was undergoing treatment for swine flue at All Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged Sunday.

tweeted later saying he was completely healthy and thanked people for their good wishes. "By the grace of god, I am completely healthy now and today reached home after being discharged from hospital. I am grateful for your good wishes for regaining health," tweeted in Hindi.

" was discharged at 10.20 AM from AIIMS after recovering from swine flue," an said.

and in-charge of the party's IT cell Malviya said Shah was fine and back home after treatment at AIIMS.

Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)