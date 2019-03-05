Amit Shah's visit expected to galvanise BJP in Telangana

BJP's preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections would get a boost in with party Chief scheduled to address a meeting of activists at on Wednesday.

Shah will attend the cluster meeting of functionaries from Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Medak (Lok Sabha constituencies), MLC N told Tuesday.

The party has divided the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state into different clusters.

Union Ministers and were among BJP's national leaders who addressed the cluster meetings organised earlier in the state.

Shah's visit is expected to gear up the party workers for the Lok Sabha elections following BJP's drubbing in the December 7 Assembly elections when it won just one seat of the total of 119.

The had swept the polls, winning 88 seats.

State K Laxman had said that though the people in voted for in the assembly polls, they would like to see Narendra Modi as once again in the national interest.

On working K T Rama Rao's comments that TRS would ensure a better deal for by winning 16 Lok Sabha seats (of the total 17; leaving held by Asaduddin Owaisi), Laxman had said people of Telangana know that TRS cannot get the Prime Minister's post even if it wins not just 16, but 20 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP has already announced that it would contest all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on its own.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)