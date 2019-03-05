BJP's Tripura ally IPFT to go it alone in Lok Sabha elections

The Indigenous Peoples Front of (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, said Tuesday it would go it alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mangal Debbarma, the of the party, said the decision to field candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state was taken on March 3, following the IPFT central committee meeting here.

"When BJP national visited Agartala on January 5, we submitted a memorandum to him, demanding that the IPFT be allowed to field candidate in East constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribe. He told us that he would get back to us on the matter, but never did," Debbarma, who is also the of the party, told reporters.

As Shah did not respond to the IPFT request, the party was compelled to take this decision, he said.

A five-member committee has been formed with IPFT NC Debbarma as the to select candidates for the two seats and discuss the modalities of election campaign, he added.

BJP Ashok Sinha, when asked about his reaction to the IPFT move, said every political party has the freedom to make a choice.

"It is up to the IPFT to decide what it wants to do for the Lok Sabha polls. Every political party is free to take its own decision. However, when it comes to the BJP, such decisions are taken by the senior leaders in Delhi," Sinha added.

