Elderly couple killed & buried near river bank over witchcraft suspicion

Bodies of a septuagenarian couple, apparently killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, were recovered from the of a river in Assam's district on Wednesday, police said.

The husband-wife duo was suspected to have been killed by unidentified persons on Monday and buried near the Aai river, the police said.

The bodies were recovered from a jungle area near a village along the India- border, the police said.

Seven people have been apprehended in connection with the incident and investigations are on, the police added.

