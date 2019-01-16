JUST IN
Business Standard

Elderly couple killed & buried near river bank over witchcraft suspicion

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Bodies of a septuagenarian couple, apparently killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, were recovered from the bank of a river in Assam's Chirang district on Wednesday, police said.

The husband-wife duo was suspected to have been killed by unidentified persons on Monday and buried near the Aai river, the police said.

The bodies were recovered from a jungle area near a village along the India-Bhutan border, the police said.

Seven people have been apprehended in connection with the incident and investigations are on, the police added.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:36 IST

