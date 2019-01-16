Rs 1.28 cr pending dues recovered from builders: GBN admin

The administration Wednesday recovered Rs 1.28 crore from three builder's groups in dues pending toward the Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the (RERA), officials said.

Recovery certificates were issued against and over their pending dues to and against the for their pending dues to YEIDA, the administration officials said.

"Rs 1,28,79,000 were recovered in total from the three private firms," the administration said in a statement.

About Rs 22.62 lakh were recovered from Emporio Structures, Rs 77.67 lakh from Greenday Infrastructures and Rs 28.50 lakh from Supertech by join teams, including Deputy Collectr Abhay Singh, Sub-Dvisional Magistrate and Revenue officials and P L Maurya, it said.

According to the officials, when RCs are issued against pending dues to any group or entity, they are served with a notice 15 days ago asking them to clear the dues, and only after this such actions follow.

The RCs are first sent to the district administration, which is empowered by the law to take several actions, including the power to attach accounts and even the properties to make the recovery from any defaulted, the officials said.

