Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from the hospital, son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Sunday.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek, 44, wrote Amitabh will now be resting at home.
 

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and (will) rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

In a subsequent tweet, Abhishek said he is still Covid-19 positive and remains under medical care.

"I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities, remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he added.

Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for Covid-19.
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 17:34 IST

