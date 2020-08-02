Home minister Amit Shah tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness
World is witnessing India's successful battle against Covid-19: Amit Shah
Covid-19: Walmart to hire 50000 more workers as people continue stockpiling
Number of recovered cases 1.75 times the active cases: Health Ministry
Covid-19: Delhi cases cross 92,000, plasma bank becomes operational
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.
Shah, 55, stated this on his Twitter handle.
"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.
The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020
ALSO READ: India Coronavirus Dispatch: Containment zones cross 20,000 in Bengaluru
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU