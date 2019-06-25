JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Intellect Design Arena strikes deal with Bank of Mongolia

IOA cannot take unilateral decision to pull out of 2022 CWG, must consult govt: Rijiju
Business Standard

Moscow says downed US drone was in Iranian airspace

AFP  |  Moscow 

The US drone shot down by Tehran last week was in Iranian airspace, the head of Russia's Security Council said Tuesday, despite US claims to the contrary.

"I have information from the defence ministry of the Russian Federation that this drone was in Iranian airspace," Russian news agencies quoted Nikolai Patrushev as telling reporters in Jerusalem.

Patrushev was in Jerusalem for talks with US and Israeli officials, as tensions run high after Iran shot down the US spy drone on June 19 and US President Donald Trump considered, then cancelled, a retaliatory strike.

Iran insists the drone violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, but the Pentagon denies it entered Iranian territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU