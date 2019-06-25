Moscow says downed US drone was in Iranian airspace

-
The US drone shot down by Tehran last week was in Iranian airspace, the head of Russia's Security Council said Tuesday, despite US claims to the contrary.
"I have information from the defence ministry of the Russian Federation that this drone was in Iranian airspace," Russian news agencies quoted Nikolai Patrushev as telling reporters in Jerusalem.
Patrushev was in Jerusalem for talks with US and Israeli officials, as tensions run high after Iran shot down the US spy drone on June 19 and US President Donald Trump considered, then cancelled, a retaliatory strike.
Iran insists the drone violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, but the Pentagon denies it entered Iranian territory.
