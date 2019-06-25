22 Villages in Mizoram yet to be electrified: Minister

There are 22 villages in Mizoram which are yet to be electrified, Power and Electricity minister R Lalzirliana told the state Assembly on Tuesday.
The minister said these 22 villages would be electrified within next six months.
In a written reply to a question by the lone BJP member Dr B D Chakma, the minister said that the government proposed to electrify all the villages in the state by this year.
He said that 26,502 households including BPL and non- BPL households were given electricity connections under Saubhagya Yojana in the state.
The electricity connection provided under Saubhagya Yojana was free of costs, he said, adding, however, that monthly electricity consumption bill would be borne by the beneficiary.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU