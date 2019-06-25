22 Villages in Mizoram yet to be electrified: Minister

There are 22 villages in which are yet to be electrified, Power and Electricity R told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The said these 22 villages would be electrified within next six months.

In a written reply to a question by the lone member Dr B D Chakma, the said that the government proposed to electrify all the villages in the state by this year.

He said that 26,502 households including BPL and non- BPL households were given under Saubhagya Yojana in the state.

The provided under Saubhagya Yojana was free of costs, he said, adding, however, that would be borne by the beneficiary.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)