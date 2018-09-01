Amsterdam police study possible terror motive for stabbings

Police investigators in included an extremist attack as a possible motive for the stabbings of two people at a busy railway station as authorities in the Dutch capital reported that a suspect shot by police is an Afghan citizen.

The 19-year-old man was questioned about his intent late Friday at the hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds while under guard, City Hall said in a statement.

The people stabbed at around noon also were being treated in a hospital. Their injuries were serious, but not life threatening, according to the city's statement. Neither they nor the suspect were identified.

"The victims were not chosen deliberately or with a clear reason," authorities said. "The investigation is still underway, and all scenarios remain open for the investigation team."



The suspect has a German residence permit, and were in contact with authorities in to find out about his background, according to the city government.

The stabbings occurred shortly after noon (1000 GMT; 6 a.m. EDT) at in downtown Amsterdam when a man walked into a group of people.

"Something happened, we don't know yet what, but during that two people were stabbed and one person with a knife in his hand walked away and he was shot by police," said during the afternoon.

Forensics experts spent hours combing the scene, disrupting into the evening rush hour.

Two platforms were temporarily closed to train traffic, but the station wasn't evacuated. Trams to and from the square in front of the station were stopped as police and emergency services converged on the area. Red and white police tape kept members of the public away from the scene.

is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to Amsterdam, with regular trains linking it to the city's Friday is one of the busiest days of the week for as tourists arrive for the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)