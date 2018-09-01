Saudi Arabia hints at plan to turn Qatar into an island

A Saudi has hinted that the kingdom was moving forward with a plan to dig a canal that would turn the neighbouring into an island, amid a diplomatic feud between the Gulf nations.

"I am impatiently waiting for details on the implementation of the project, a great, historic project that will change the geography of the region," Saud al-Qahtani, a senior adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said on Friday.

The plan, which would physically separate the from the Saudi mainland, is the latest stress point in a highly fractious 14-month long dispute between the two states.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and cut diplomatic and trade ties with in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and being too close to Riyadh's archrival, -- charges denies.

In April, the pro-government Sabq website reported government plans to build a channel -- 60 kilometres (38 miles) long and 200 metres wide -- stretching across the kingdom's border with

Part of the canal, which would cost up to 2.8 billion riyals ($750 million), would be reserved for a planned nuclear waste facility, it said.

Five unnamed companies that specialise in digging canals had been invited to bid for the project and the winner will be announced in September, Makkah newspaper reported in June.

Saudi authorities did not respond to requests for comment and there was no immediate reaction on the plan from

