AMU cancels BLISc, MBA entrance exams after paper leak

Press Trust of India  |  Aligarh (UP) 

The Aligarh Muslim University has cancelled the entrance examinations for the Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc) and the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes which were held on May 23 and 26 respectively.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor ordered the cancellation of the entrance examinations Monday evening after a racket was busted following the arrest of four people allegedly involved in leaking the question paper of the MBA entrance test held on May 26, an AMU release said Tuesday.

Those arrested include a clerk of the university who has been described as the mastermind of the racket.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:03 IST

