UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in last 10 yrs

The (UGC) is planning to conduct a review of the quality of PhD for which have been awarded in last 10 years by varsities across the country.

The move comes following concern raised by various quarters about degrading quality of research in the country and duplication of subjects on which PhDs are done.

The commission has invited proposals to conduct the study over a period of six months.

"The UGC is planning to conduct a study on 'Quality of PhD in Indian universities'. The scope of the study will involve the PhD awarded in different disciplines by various central universities, state universities, state private universities and deemed-to-be universities in last 10 years," a senior of the higher regulator said.

"The study has to be pan and may give findings at national as well as state-level with regard to the quality of PhD thesis indicating the quality aspects proposed by the interested parties," the added.

The commission has asked interested individuals or groups to send their proposals while indicating their capabilities, track record, procedure to be adopted and estimated budget for conducting the study.

