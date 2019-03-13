Amy Adams developing 'Poisonwood Bible' limited series at HBO

has signed a first-look deal with for a limited series adaptation of Barbara Kingsolver's novel "The Poisonwood Bible".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this will be the actor's first project under the agreement which she has signed with her under their banner, Bond Group Entertainment.

The move shows Adams consolidating her relationship with the network post her acting and production stint in "Sharp Objects".

Published in 1998, "The Poisonwood Bible" follows the story of Orleanna Price, the wife of an evangelical missionary who takes her and their four daughters to the Belgian in the midst of colonial upheaval in 1959.

What follows is a suspenseful epic of tragic undoing and remarkable reconstruction in the interlocked fates of one family and a newly independent African nation.

will adapt the novel. She also will produce with Adams, O'Neil and Kingsolver.

"Sharp Objects" is in talks of being renewed for a potential second season.

