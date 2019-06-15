Protesting doctors turn down Mamata's invite for talks, say CM has to apologise first

Striking junior doctors turned down Mamata Banerjee's invitation for a meeting at the state secretariat, which was called to resolve the impasse, and continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

The doctors, who are protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues at College and Hospital here, has sought unconditional apology from Banerjee and set six conditions for the in order to withdraw the stir.

"We are not going to the upon the invitation of the for the meeting. She will have to come to the and Hospital and deliver an unconditional apology for the comments she made during her visit to the on Thursday," Arindam Dutta, of the joint forum of junior doctors, told

"If she can go to the SSKM she can also come to the NRS... or else this agitation will go on," he said.

Banerjee, who visited the state-run on Thursday amid slogans of "we want justice", had contended that outsiders were creating disturbances in the medical colleges and the ongoing agitation is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP.

On Friday night, the agitating junior doctors declined to attend a meeting called by Banerjee at the state secretariat, saying it was a ploy to break their stir.

After the protesting doctors did not turn up on Friday night, Banerjee asked the students to come to Nabanna, the state secretariat, at 5pm on Saturday, said.

Mukherjee along with other senior doctors, who were not part of the agitation, met Banerjee on Friday.

They held a two-hour-long meeting with the at the to find a solution to the ongoing problem.

Notably, over 300 senior doctors across various state-run medical college and hospitals resigned from their services in solidarity with their agitating colleagues.

last evening invited Banerjee to for a meeting to resolve the crisis. Banerjee, however, did not respond.

"I tried to contact the chief minister. I called her up. Till this moment there is no response from her. If she calls me up, we will discuss the matter," the told reporters after visiting Paribaha Mukhopadhyay, the doctor who was assaulted, at a hospital on Friday night.

Meanwhile, resident doctors of and in Delhi have given a 48-hour ultimatum to Banerjee to meet the demands of the agitating doctors, failing which they said they would go on an indefinite strike.

