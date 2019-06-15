J-K administration approves phase 2 of flood management plan

The administration has approved the second phase of a comprehensive plan for flood management work on the river at a cost of over Rs 5,400 crore, an said on Saturday.

The (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of on Friday evening, accorded in-principle approval to the Comprehensive Plan for Flood Management Works on Jhelum-II at a cost of Rs 5411.54 crore, the said.

He said the project is proposed to be implemented part-wise with Part A amounting to Rs 1,684.60 crore approved under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) and Part B for which source of funding is to be identified. The project has been formulated to achieve short-term goal of mitigating the flood threat at Sangam in south Kashmir's district.

The SAC directed Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Departments to proceed with the implementation of Part A of Phase-II of the project utilising the available funds and earnestly take up the matter with the for funding its share of Part A of Phase-II of the project, the said.

The departments were also directed to explore financing options for Part B of Phase-II of the project, he added.

The spokesman said the SAC also approved constitution of a high-level committee for examination of the detailed project report (DPR), regular follow up with (CWC)/ for its approval, identifying source of funding for part-B (of phase-II) and also regular monitoring and supervision of execution of various works under both phases of the project.

The spokesman said after the devastating floods of September 2014, and on the recommendations of a high-level committee, constituted by the Centre, a multi-pronged strategy was adopted for flood mitigation in Valley.

Accordingly, he said, to enhance carrying capacity of the river from the then 31000 cusecs to 60000 cusecs, action was envisaged in two phases under PMDP.

