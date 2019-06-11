Anand to lead strong Indian team for Grand Swiss Tournament

Former world champion will spearhead the Indian challenge at to be held in the from October 10 to 21.

The tournament is expected to be the strongest Swiss-system tournament in the history of chess, FIDE, the world body, said in a statement.

As of June 1, the following Indian Grand Masters (GMs) have qualified -- Anand, P Harikrishna, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, B Adhiban, K Sasikiran and S P Sethuraman.

The event features world number one Magnus Carlsen of and other top players including Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Alexander Grischuk, Anish Giri, and among others.

The tournament, with a prize fund of USD 4,32,500 will see the winner take home USD 70,000. It is part of the 2020 cycle.

The winner would qualify for the Candidates' Tournament which will produce a challenger to Carlsen in the next Match.

The starting field of 160 players will feature 120 qualifiers, with the world's top-100 players being invited based on their average rating over a 12-month period.

The other 40 participants will be chosen as 'wildcards' allocated by the tournament director, Alan Ormsby, including four spots allocated to com

"Swiss tournaments are one of the most attractive formats to compete in our sport: they produce very interesting clashes, allowing rising stars or not-so-strong players to cross swords with members of the elite," FIDE was quoted as saying.

