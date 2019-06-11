Blood markers may help predict seizures before they happen

Scientists have identified a pattern of molecules that appear in the blood before a happens, a finding that may pave the way for predicting in patients before they happen.

Researchers at in Ireland discovered molecules in the blood that are higher in people with before a happens.

These molecules are fragments of transfer RNAs (tRNAs), a closely related to DNA that performs an important role in building proteins within the cell, according to the research published in (JCI).

When cells are stressed, tRNAs are cut into fragments. Higher levels of the fragments in the blood could reflect that brain cells are under stress in the build up to a seizure event.

Using blood samples from people with epilepsy, the team found that fragment levels of three tRNAs "spike" in the blood many hours before a seizure.

"People with often report that one of the most difficult aspects of living with the is never knowing when a seizure will occur," said Marion Hogg, at RCSI.

"The results of this study are very promising. We hope that our tRNA research will be a key first step toward developing an early warning system," said Hogg.

The World Organisation estimates that more than 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy.

"New technologies to remove the unpredictability of for people with epilepsy are a very real possibility," said David Henshall, a at RCSI.

The researchers hope to develop a test prototype, similar to a blood sugar monitor that can potentially predict when a seizure might occur.

