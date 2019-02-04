Karnataka demands add'l work on NH-66 project

Revenue Miniser R V urged the central government to consider additional work on the NH-66 project, between border and in the state, to provide better safety.

In a meeting with Union Transport and Nitin Gadkari, said the National Highway Authority of (NHAI) is implementing the NH-66 project. However, the public has demanded additional works.

"I have gone through the detailed report submitted by NHAI, it is noticed that various demands have been received from the public with respect to safety aspect on the Goa- border to project of NH-66," he said in a representation made to the Centre.

Construction of service road and compound wall at Diavgi village in Kumta taluk, foot-over bridge and bus shelter in Dhareshwar village, vehicle underpass at Murdeshwar junction, reducing length of a wall of flyover and restricting the length and width of Shamshudin circle -- are some of the demands of the public, he said.

"There is a huge demand for above works to ensure safety of public and traffic. It is very essential that NHAI takes up these works immediately," said.

The also met and discussed about the implementation of the UDAN scheme in the state.

