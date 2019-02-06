Corporation bank branch gutted

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Items worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a midnight fire at the Muloor branch of the Corporation bank near Kaup in Udupi district, police said Wednesday.

Furniture and computers inside the branch, operating at the Panchami complex near Muloor bus stand on NH66, were destroyed in the fire Tuesday.

The blaze was first noticed by local people who immediately informed the police.

Fire service personnel contained the blaze

An electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 17:05 IST

