Business Standard

Andaman and Nicobar islands report 8 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar islands rose to 4,340 as eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said

Topics
Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

Coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman

and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,340 on Monday as eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more person succumbed to the infection, pushing the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 60, he said.

Three new patients have travel history, while five fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Twelve more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 168 active coronavirus cases, while 4,112 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The administration has tested 89,559 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

First Published: Mon, November 02 2020. 10:03 IST

