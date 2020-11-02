Andaman and Nicobar islands report 8 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,340 on Monday as eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more person succumbed to the infection, pushing the Union territory's death toll to 60, he said.

Three new patients have travel history, while five fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Twelve more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 168 active cases, while 4,112 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The administration has tested 89,559 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.