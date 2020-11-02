Assam reports lowest new coronavirus cases since June as testing dips

-
-
Assam reported one death due to
COVID-19 on Sunday, and registered 166 new cases, its lowest tally of daily infections since June, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The death toll increased to 931 persons with the latest fatality that was reported from the Kamrup district, and the total number of cases rose to 2,06,517.
The state currently has 8,802 active cases.
On July 20, the state had last reported the death of a single patient due to COVID-19, who was a police personnel.
However, Sarma has said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 as they had other ailments too.
"166 Cases detected out of 11576 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 1.43%," the minister tweeted.
This is the lowest daily figure of new cases since June 19 when the state had reported 102 new cases.
During the day, the state reported more recoveries than new infections for the 18th consecutive day as 730 patients got cured, Sarma said.
In Assam, 1,96,781 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.
So far, the state has tested 46,69,415 samples for COVID-19.
