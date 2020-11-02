Odisha registers 1,709 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Mizoram coronavirus update: State reports 8 new Covid-19 cases; tally 2,220
9,543 new Covid-19 cases spike Karnataka coronavirus tally to 575,000
Mizoram coronavirus update: 8 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 2,128
-
At least 1,709 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Sunday, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,91,825, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,331, a health department official said.
Of the 1,709 new cases, 985 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing, he said.
Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 221, followed by Mayurbhanj at 121 and Cuttack at 115.
The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.34 per cent.
The number of people cured of the disease has increased to 2,77,564 in the state as 1,815 patients recovered from the disease during the day, the official said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 95.11 per cent.
Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform the demise of eleven covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Sundargarh recorded three fatalities, and one each succumbed to the infection in Angul, Cuttack, Deogarh, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Malkangiri and Nuapada.
Of the 1,331 fatalities reported so far, both Ganjam and Khurda districts accounted for 230 deaths each, followed by Cuttack at 111.
Meanwhile, the body of an elderly woman who was undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital in Dhenkanal was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the health facility, another official said.
The woman from Biradia village suspectedly ended her life, COVID hospital officer in-charge Dr S N Mohapatra said, adding that she had tested positive for the disease on October 29.
Odisha currently has 12,877 active cases, which accounted for 4.41 per cent of the state's caseload.
Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments.
Over 46 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 46,045 on Saturday, the health department official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU