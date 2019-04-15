'Andhadhun' crosses Rs 200 cr mark at China box office

Thriller drama "Andhadhun", directed by Sriram Raghavan, earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office in China, the makers announced Monday.

The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 13 days of its release in the country.

It released on April 3 in under the title "Piano Player".

According to the makers, it is the fifth highest grossing Indian film in after "Dangal", "Secret Superstar", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and "Hindi Medium".

"We had no idea that our little 'experimental film' would travel so much. Experimental doesn't mean no fun. The film, I learn, is screening in both subtitled and dubbed versions in different screens. My whole team is super thrilled," Raghavan said in a statement here.

The critically-acclaimed film, produced by Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Pictures, ran successfully for over 75 days, earning over Rs 100 crore after its release in October 2018 back home in

Last week, "Andhadhun" opened the Indian Film Festival of (IFFLA) and also received a standing ovation in the presence of Tabu, Raghavan and Routray.

"This April has been especially exciting for all of us at Matchbox Pictures. We are overjoyed that his (Raghavan) vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now," added.

