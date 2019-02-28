Andhra ends Jharkhand's winning streak, big win for Kerala

: pulled off an upset, beating by three runs to end its four-match winning streak in a Group 'A' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here Thursday.

In another match, thrashed by 10 wickets to go to the top of the standings following Jharkhand's surprise loss, while Jammu & defeated by eight wickets.

The Andhra- match was a thriller with the host picking up three wickets in the final over to emerge victorious.

Andhra had earlier posted 179 all out in 19.5 overs riding on some late pyrotechnics from Karn Sharma (30, 15 balls, 2X2, 2X6).

Earlier, M Pranith led the way with a blistering 43 off 17 balls (6X4, 3X6) before Andhra lost its way losing wickets in the middle phase.

In reply, didn't get the start it would have liked as (12) fell after hitting two boundaries, as did (17).

The experienced Saurabh Tiwary put the innings back on track with some powerful hitting and got support from Kumar Deobrat (27, 1X4, 3X6) in a quickfire 38-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Later, Tiwary and Ishank Jaggi (19, 2X4) added crucial 38 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was stumped by K S Bharat when he overbalanced.

Tiwary kept fighting and appeared set to take the team home in the company of Monu Kumar (16, 7 balls, 2X6) before things went pear-shaped.

Tiwary was run-out when he and Kumar tried to steal a single in the penultimate over.

Left-arm medium-pacer Prithvi Raj bowled a brilliant final over, picking up the wickets of (1) and Monu Kumar before No.11 ran himself out.

Kerala, Jharkhand and are on 16 points with one game to go and everything to play for.

and Jharkhand meet in the final round-robin clash on March 2.

Brief scores: 103 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Jhanjariya 49 not out, M D Nideesh 3 for 17) lost to 104 for no loss in 12.2 overs ( 53 not out, Rohan Konnummal 51 not out).

Points: Kerala: 4, Nagaland: 0.

182 for 6 in 20 overs ( 103, Yashpal Singh 51, Rasikh Salam 3 for 38) lost to Jammu & 184 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Jatin Wadhwan 59, Bandeep Singh 59 not out, Shubham Khajuria 34).

Points: Jammu & Kashmir: 4, Manipur: 0.

179 all out in 19.5 overs (M Pranith 43, 38, Karn Sharma 30, 3 for 26, Varun Aaron 3 for 49) beat Jharkhand 176 all out in 19.5 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 54, Y Prithvi Raj 3 for 28).

Points: Andhra: 4, Jharkhand: 0.

