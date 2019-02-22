Ishan Kishan powers Jharkhand to win over J&K

: Skipper blasted a 55-ball 100 (8X4, 7X6) to power to a facile nine-wicket win over in a Group 'A' match in the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here Friday.

In other matches, routed by 10 wickets while thrashed by 179 runs to notch up four points.

Sent into bat by Jharkhand, J&K made 168 for 9 in 20 overs with Jatin Wadhwan making the top-score of 47 while took five wickets.

The talented Kishan took the J&K attack by the scruff of the neck, hammering boundaries and sixers at will. He lashed shots to all parts of the ground, taking the team home in the 17th over, for its second straight win.

Meanwhile, bounced back after losing to on Thursday, by racing to the target of 119 in just 11.4 overs after was restricted to 113 for 6 in 20 overs.

hammered a 42-ball 108 to power Andhra to 244 for 4 in the quota of 20 overs before was shot out for 65 in 13.1 overs.

Brief scores: Andhra 244 for 4 in 20 overs ( 108, Girinath Reddy 62) beat 65 all out in 13.1 overs (K V Sasikanth 3 for 8, Karn Sharma 3 for 14, SK Ismail 3 for 25). Points: Andhra: 4, Nagaland: 0.

113 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 50, Subodh Bhatti 3 for 15) lost to 119 for no loss in 11.4 overs (Hiten Dalal 56 not out, Unmukt Chand 53 not out). Points: Delhi: 4, Manipur: 0.

J&K 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Jatin Wadhwan 47, Manzoor Dar 39, 5 for 37) lost to 170 for 1 in 16.5 overs ( 100 not out, 48). Points: Jharkhand: 4, J&K: 0.

