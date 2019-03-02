Angry villagers pelt stones at school bus after it hits goat

Nine students were injured as villagers pelted stones at a school bus after it ran over a goat in district Saturday.

The incident took place at Qazi Palasiya village.

A goat was crushed under the bus' wheels as its brakes failed, said a

A group of angry villagers had a heated exchange with the and pelted stones.

Nine students sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the here, he said.

They were discharged after treatment, said hospital P S Thakur.

A case was registered against 13 persons and further probe was on, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)