Anil Ambani claims to have repaid Rs 25,000 cr in past 14

Struggling group chairman Tuesday said the grouphas repaid over Rs 35,000 crore of during the past 14 months and exuded confidence that it would meet all future obligations through the ongoing asset monetisation plan.

In a conference call with media, he said the Rs 35,000 crore repayment includes debt servicing by Capital, Power and and their respective affiliates.

"TheReliance group has made aggregate debt servicing payments of over Rs 35,000 crore in the 14 months period from April 2018 till May 2019," said.

These comprise principal repayment of Rs 25,000 crore and interest payment of nearly Rs 11,000 crore he said without offering details.

He claimed that this payment has been funded almost entirely from the proceeds from asset monetisation and that the group is fully committed to meet all its future debt servicing obligation in a timely manner as more asset sales are on.

