Animal lovers allege police action on protesters

Animal lovers protesting against the move to allow two nursing students accused of killing 16 puppies at a state-run hospital were allegedly beaten up by the police in the small hours Wednesday.

The protest was going on for over 11 hours and the policemen suddenly pounced on those assembled before the headquarters of state health department at area and beat them up with batons, Debolina Dutta, one of the protesters, alleged.

The police, however, said some of the protesters started arguing with the policemen present and turned violent when they were asked to leave the place.

The alleged police excesses triggered a storm on with animal lovers, some of whom are associated with the Bengali film industry, posting live pictures from the site and giving updates.

Two woman nursing students had been arrested after carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the state-run on January 13.

The two were later released on bail and animal lovers claimed they were allowed to take classes by the hospital authorities after January 17.

said around 100 animal rights activists had been demonstrating outside the gate of 'Swasthya Bhavan', since Tuesday afternoon demanding that the two students be thrown out of the campus with immediate effect.

During the attack by the police, Dutta alleged, she was hit on shoulder by a and then pushed to the ground, while another protester was hit with baton leading to injury on his forehead.

The protesters claimed at least 15 of them were injured in the police action and treated at nearby hospitals.

Countering the claims, a of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said, police showed great restraint for over 11 hours even as the protesters continued to occupy one half of road space before Swasthya Bhavan for several hours.

