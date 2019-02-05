Ankita holds key as India aim for Fed Cup World Group II

India's top singles players and Karman Kaur will have to punch above their weight when the battle to qualify for tennis tournament's World Group II, begins here Wednesday.

have been placed in Pool A where getting past on Thursday is not expected to be a problem. The real challenge would be to upset hosts Kazakhstan, who have two top-100 singles player, on Friday.

Kazakhstan's world number 43 and Zarina Diyas, ranked 96, won't be easy to beat for the Indian players in their quest to top Pool A.

The winners of Pool A and B, which has four teams, will clash to determine the nation which will qualify for World Group II.

Pool B has China, featuring world number 40 Shuai Zhang and world number 42 Saisai Zheng, along with Korea, Indonesia, and Pacific Oceania.

In all likelihood, will top Pool B and it will be toss up between and in Pool A.

Last year at home in New Delhi, Ankita, in her unbeaten singles campaign, shocked Putintseva but the Kazakh will be favourite in home conditions this time.

Karman lost to Zarina last year but is expected to fight better now.

Even if manage to upset Kazakhstan, the job gets only tougher in the Promotion Play-off.

Due to sub-zero temperatures, the matches will be played indoors.

A lot would depend on how Ankita fares and has shown the will to fight it out even against higher-ranked players.

She recently won a USD 25K title in after playing a in and is at her career-best rank of 165.

Karman too looks a better this year.

The two singles players also won a WTA doubles event together and it won't be a surprise if decides to field them together here too.

"We are taking one step at a time. Our first challenge is to beat While has a strong team, our girls are hungry to cause an upset," Uppal told

"We came early to get used to the indoor conditions. The ball is travelling slow through the air but the courts are a little fast. The players are getting familiar with the conditions with each practice session."



When asked about Ankita's win over Putintseva last year, Uppal said, "It's new year and different conditions. Having said that Ankita is looking forward to playing her again and fancies her chances."



Prarthna Thombare is the lone doubles in the Indian squad, which also has two-time national champion Mahak Jain and former champion Riya Bhatia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)